Eran Shay Named Senior VP of EU Business Network

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2023 .

Eran Shay, GFSB Board member and entrepreneur, has been appointed the Alliance’s Senior Vice President of ESBA - European Small Business Alliance.

Eran said

“I am delighted to have been elected as ESBA Senior Vice-President. Whilst coming from ESBA’s smallest member country -Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses is in fact the only remaining founding member of ESBA.



It is an honour to be appointed to this role in a year in which ESBA is celebrating its 25th Anniversary. I look forward to working with the ESBA Board so as to continue and deliver value for our members and hope to meet more of our members during this coming year”.

ESBA President, David Caro said, “We have had a long association with Eran and I am delighted he has joined the Board in this important role”.

The GFSB are thrilled that Gibraltar now has a representative on the Board of an influential organisation such as ESBA who campaign on behalf of a million small businesses throughout Europe, and recently celebrated their 25th anniversary here in Gibraltar taking part in the awards ceremony for the GFSB Business Innovation Awards kindly sponsored by Gibtelecom and attended a meeting with Minister Daryanani and Minister Sacramento.