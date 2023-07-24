Lawrence Llamas Appointed New Executive Director of Workforce for the GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2023 .

The Director General Professor Geoghegan has congratulated Lawrence Llamas on his appointment as Executive Director of Workforce for the GHA. Lawrence has been appointed following the GHA formal selection process and is taking over from Mrs Evelyn Cervan who is retiring and will be stepping down in August.

Director General, Professor Geoghegan, said: “I’d like to pay tribute to Evelyn who has worked in the public sector for nearly 40 years and has made a real difference to the departments she has worked in. As DG I look forward to working with Lawrence and have no doubt he will help continue to develop and support the workforce agenda for the GHA”.

Executive Director of Workforce for the GHA, Lawrence Llamas, said: “I am filled with genuine excitement and profound gratitude for the opportunity to actively contribute to the upcoming agenda as part of the GHA's strategy. I believe it is important to unite the entire workforce and transform the way we work and communicate in the best interests of patients and the taxpayer”.

The outgoing Executive Director of Workforce for the GHA, Evelyn Cervan, said: “I have worked in the GHA since January of 1985 where I have progressed in my career until my retirement. During these years I have had the opportunity to work across different departments and have held senior roles dealing with financial and operational management responsibilities for the non-clinical areas of business in the GHA.

“I have been involved in some key projects that have transformed the GHA over these near to 40 years’ service. These have included leading roles in the development and commissioning of the facilities at Ocean Views, Hillsides, Bellavista, JMH, PCC and CHC, and the repatriation of the Catering Facility back to St Bernard’s Hospital. I also participated in the planning and execution of the migration of old to new St Bernard’s Hospital.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed a challenging career at the GHA which has provided a wealth of knowledge, learning and rewarding experiences.”