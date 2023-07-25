Morrison Unite Members Balloted on Pay Offer

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2023 .

Unite the union is conducting a ballot of its members at Morrisons, following annual pay negotiations that took place last week between Unite Gibraltar and Morrisons UK management team.

The Unite negotiating committee says it is fully recommending acceptance of the pay offer and an announcement is expected at midday on Friday.

Morrisons Unite members have been on strike since the 30th January 2023 - the longest continuous strike action by Unite in Gibraltar.