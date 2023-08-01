GHA Reinstates Mortuary Facility At St Bernard’s Hospital

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2023 .

The GHA has confirmed the re-establishment of the Mortuary Facilities within St Bernard’s Hospital.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Unfortunately due to COVID-19 it was required to close the hospital mortuary at the time and the area was subsequently used to expand and improve the much used and necessary A&E services. However, post pandemic, the GHA has reconsidered the need for the mortuary facilities leading to an agreement with the Bishop and the Catholic Church to relocate the Hospital Chapel to a different area within the Hospital and releasing the ideal space for the Mortuary to be re-established.

The Mortuary Viewing Rooms will be re-instated as from mid-August and will allow families and friends to grieve their loved ones in a calm and accessible environment, as is traditional in Gibraltar. All the works for this have been carried out by the GHA’s facilities team.

The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: “We as a GHA have kept our promise as I said at our last public meeting on 16th May 2023 that we would be restoring these facilities. I am therefore very happy to announce that we are in the final stages of delivering on my commitment to reinstate the mortuary viewing rooms at St Bernard’s Hospital. We recognise the importance for families and friends to spend time with their loved ones at what is such a sad and difficult time, and we hope that the reintroduction of this facility within the hospital will help with the grieving process. I must also record my thanks to the Bishop for his support in understanding and accommodating our needs.”





