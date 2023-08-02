Government: “No Further Comment” On Supported Employment

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2023 .

The Government has this afternoon said that it has “no further comment” regarding supported employment other than those made by the Minister for Employment.

A spokesperson said: “The Minister for Employment has already clarified the Government’s position on the matter.

“The Government reiterates Sir Joe Bossano’s comment that it was this Government that introduced supported employment to Gibraltar in 2012 and we have maintained it as a matter of policy. There are currently 68 people in supported employment. The Government is proud of this record, whilst recognising that there is more that can and will be done.”