Camp Bay And Little Bay Re-Open For Bathing

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2023 .

The Department of Environment have announced that bathing is allowed at Camp Bay and Little Bay from this morning, after significant progress made yesterday in clean-up works.

Full efforts will today be concentrated on the Rosia Bay area, which is the worst affected by the spill.

Bathers are reminded to exercise caution, as changes in the tides or weather may dislodge remaining residues. The situation will be constantly monitored, and Red Flags may once again be raised if necessary.

Please report any oiled wildlife or seabirds to the Department of Environment on 58009620. ENDS






