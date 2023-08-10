Making the Fair Accessible

Written by YGTV Team on 10 August 2023 .

As previously announced, Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Self Determination Group for Gibraltar (SDGG), in conjunction with the Ministry of Equality, are once again working to make the Gibraltar Fair more inclusive and sensory friendly.

These adaptations will be available throughout the entire fair period from Saturday 19th August to Sunday 27th August 2023.

Sensory adaptations will be available from 7:00pm to 8.45pm, during which period lights will be switched off and sound minimised. This will be particularly beneficial for people with autism, photosensitive epilepsy, visual and hearing impairments.

Beyond the already issued fair ‘Easy Access Pass’, individuals may also make use of their Disability Information Card as issued by the Ministry of Equality.

The Pass and Disability Information Card can be used as follows:

At attractions where there is a requirement to queue, card holders may present their card to the attraction greeter upon reaching the head of the queue. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the card holder without the need to queue. At attractions where there is no designated queue line, passholders may present their card to the attraction greeter at the ticket box when purchasing a ticket. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the Pass/Card holder.

It must be noted that not all rides are suitable for all visitors as each have strict operating requirements based on the nature of the ride, including intensity and evacuation procedures. Attraction greeters must follow all rules and restrictions for health and safety reasons and will not divert from said rules if requested. Attraction greeters reserve the right to refuse admission to a ride if they feel that the safety of a user is compromised.

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel. 20067236.

To apply for a Disability Information Card, please e-mail the Ministry of Equality This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel. 20046253.