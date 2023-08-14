Miss Grand Gibraltar Visits Miss Grand UK 2023 In London

Written by YGTV Team on 14 August 2023 .

Miss Grand Gibraltar 2023, Jaylynn Cruz, attended the Miss Grand UK 2023 pageant in London.

A statement follows below:

Seated beside Kathryn Fanshawe, the Director of Miss Grand International UK, was our Miss Grand Gibraltar, Jaylynn Cruz. The event was also graced by Sofia Mayers, the reigning Miss Grand International UK 2022, who concluded her reign amidst the vibrant ambiance of the show.

The newly crowned winner of Miss Grand International UK 2023 is Chloe Ellman-Baker. Chloe will have the honor of representing the UK on the global stage, setting the stage for an exciting competition against Jaylynn Cruz at the upcoming Miss Grand International Pageant, October 2023 in Vietnam. She will compete against Jaylynn Cruz at the upcoming Miss Grand International Pageant in Vietnam in October 2023.

The visit underscored the significance of global connections within the pageant world, highlighting the ties Gibraltar and the UK have. There is a strength in the power of beauty pageants in bringing people together and promoting unity in diversity.