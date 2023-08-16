MAG Announces “An Evening With Caitlin Lavagna“

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2023 .

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar presents, An Evening with Caitlin Lavagna: Caitlin is a graduate from Rose Bruford College, and is a talented actor, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.

Her credits whilst training include Regan in KING LEAR, Kate Arms/Fly Pitcher in MARKET BOY, Joe in SAM AND JOE – A NEW MUSICAL, Jenny O’Malley in TEDDY, Natalia Ivanovna in THE THREE SISTERS, Kelly in SHUT UP AND DRIVE and Ilse in SPRING AWAKENING.

Last year she starred in the sell-out show OPERATION JULIE at Theatr na nÓg, and went on to perform in the critically acclaimed FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL.

Caitlin has also starred in Christmas shows at the Liverpool Everyman and Theatr Clwyd, and has recently finished playing Mrs Morgan in VERNONS GIRLS at Liverpool’s Royal Court. Recently Caitlin has been recording her own music with 3 singles now available in spotify.

If you want to hear what she is about I suggest you check them out. In this intimate show, Caitlin will be performing an acoustic set which will feature her hits "Night bus", "How not to start a fight" and "We Lost Track". And exciting young musician worth checking out.