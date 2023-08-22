Gibraltar National Day 2023 Rock Concert

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) have announced that this year’s National Day Rock Concert will take place on Sunday 10th September 2023 at 8pm at Casemates Square.

A statement from the SDGG and GCS follows below:

The concert is being organised on behalf of the SDGG by J2 Productions and will be a tribute to the late Philip Valverde, with the entire evening consisting primarily of songs from Philip’s musical catalogue.

It will feature performances from The Jukebox Band, Family and Friends. Commenting on the event, an SDGG spokesperson said:

‘We are very pleased with the fantastic programme that has been produced by Jenson Callejon and his team.

We are confident that most musical tastes will be catered for and everyone in the community will once again enjoy an excellent evening’s entertainment!’





