Minister For The Armed Forces Concludes His Visit To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2023 .

The Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey MP, concluded his visit to Gibraltar today, reviewing the MOD facilities, including the Armaments Depot and tunnels used for subterranean training.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The MOD is investing £40-50m in improvements to infrastructure to ensure that British Forces Gibraltar can continue to play its crucial role as a Forward Mounting Base for UK Defence, routinely supporting ships, submarines and aircraft as they project further South and into the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Minister met soldiers and officers of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to celebrate recent successes, including celebrating their 84th Anniversary, and their recent upturn in recruitment. The Minister also heard perspectives from the Regiment on their increasing contribution to wider UK Defence Objectives, as demonstrated by recent deployments to Iceland, Turkey and The Gambia. The Minister also met with members of HMS FORTH’s crew and visited Gibdock, which has increasingly been used by the RN to conduct ship repairs and routine maintenance.





