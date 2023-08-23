Gibraltar's Business Community Unites For Sustainable Transport On Buses

OTWO's new campaign for 2023/2024 continues their mission to inspire the public to embrace eco-conscious modes of commuting, with a fresh focus on cycling, walking, and public transport.

A statement from OTWO follows below:

OTWO, a leading advocate for sustainable transportation solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest campaign aimed at transforming the way communites view and engage with eco-friendly modes of travel. Building on the remarkable success of last year's initiative, OTWO is proud to unveil a renewed effort to raise awareness about sustainable transportation alternatives utilizing the back of local bus circulation to convey its powerful message.

OTWO's campaign leverages the back of local bus services to effectively communicate the benefits of sustainable travel. An essential initiative as Gibraltar holds the distinction of having the highest car ownership per capita in the world. The city's growing number of building structures will lead to an even bigger increase, puttng additional strain on the existing transport network and exacerbating issues of congestion.

Currently, one bus features an atention-grabbing advert that encourages passersby to reconsider their travel choices and opt for greener alternatives. Additionally, two more buses are scheduled to hit the roads before the close of the year, culminating in a total of three dedicated vehicles promoting cycling, walking, and public transport as viable options for reducing carbon footprints and alleviating traffic congestion.

"Last year's campaign was a resounding success, and we are incredibly grateful to all companies who have joined our efforts in advocating for sustainable transportation," remarked Vanessa Byrne, Managing Director at OTWO. "Our visually compelling advertisements on local buses serve as constant reminders for the public to make eco-friendly choices in our daily travels and firms the support we have in our community for change."

The success of the previous campaign was buoyed by the support of 50 companies that recognized the significance of sustainable transportation. This year, OTWO is poised to surpass that level of collaboration, with 48 companies already committing to place their logos as support. As the campaign gains momentum, OTWO anticipated even more companies joining the movement and leaving a lasting imprint on the community.

If your organization is interested in becoming a part of this transformative campaign, please reach out to Vanessa at +35054001271.






