National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ Competition Results

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2023 .

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ annual exhibition is currently being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. The event has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), and in association with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes opened the exhibition on Tuesday 29th August 2023.

Apanel of judges consisting of AmbroseAvellano, Estevan Perez Escudero and Tammy Levy judged the competition.

The Prize winners this year are:

The Ministry of Culture Award - £1500

Joseph Alecio ‘Sacafirce’

The Our Gibraltar Art Award – Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and Sculptures 1st Prize - £750

Derek Duarte ‘In the Christmas Light’

2nd Prize - £250

Matthew Francis Bosano ‘Dystopian Gibraltar’

The Our Gibraltar Photography Award – Photographs and Digital Work

1st Prize - £750

John Bugeja ‘Salvors OS35’

2nd Prize - £250

Stephen Hermida ‘Fútbol de Patio (2D to 3D)

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ certificates:

Caroline Canessa ‘Veranito Llanito’

Derek Duarte ‘Popeye’s Rock’

Donovan Torres ‘New Passage’

Ireana Schwock ‘La Farola Pilar’

Lenka Tryb ‘Intertwine’

Naomi Martinez ‘I Don’t Understand the Weather’

The Exhibition is to the public from Wednesday 30th August 2023 to Friday 8th September 2023, weekdays 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 1.30pm.

ENDS

2





