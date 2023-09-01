Barbary Sun Conducting Training Exercises

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2023 .

During this military exercise Barbary Sun will be conducting a series of training exercises across Gibraltar including at sea training and patrols from Devils Tower Camp to Buffadero Training Camp.

This could involve early morning starts which might increase the visibility of military presence at unusual times.

These training exercises will start Monday 4th September 2023 and will run through until Thursday 7th September 2023.

Members of the public should not be concerned.