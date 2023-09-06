Gibraltar Literature Week 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will once again be organising Gibraltar Literature Week which will be sponsored by the John Mackintosh Educational Trust. The event will run between the 6th and 11th November featuring different activities and for the first time will include a soiree event promoting songwriting and poetry.

The event is dedicated to promoting Gibraltarian and Gibraltar-based authors and aims to provide inspiration and encourage reading, writing, storytelling and more.

The week offers a platform for discussion on a variety of subjects and themes with a focus on educational initiatives and opportunities. GCS is once again organising a varied programme which includes live events, online content, school visits and a musical evening.

Gareth Jones is our featured children’s author, an award-winning writer of over 45 books for children. He has written picture books, series fiction & novels, is a musician & performer and regularly takes shows to music and literary festivals all over the UK. He writes songs based on his books and has visited schools and libraries all over the world. His sessions are lively, interactive, educational and fun. They are designed to enthuse, inspire and entertain even the most reluctant reader. He will be delivering sessions to the schools.

The popular ‘An Audience With...’ features again at the Charles Hunt Room, with a varied programme to include history, crime research and writing for theatre as just some of the content. Tickets for these sessions will be available on buytickets with the event livestreamed and recorded for broadcast on GBC. The 2023 edition also sees the return of the ‘Lightning Talks’, an evening with an enticing line up allowing for literary stories and experiences to be shared. An initiative this year will be an evening of music and poetry celebrating Gibraltarian identity and writing, featuring the original work of local musicians, poets, and writers.

There will also be:

Workshops with visiting Gibraltarian authors

Book signings and launches at BookGem as the official Gibraltar Literature Week

Bookshop

Bookshop Daily book reviews and related literary content in the Gibraltar Chronicle & Panorama

Radio Gibraltar interviews with local authors

Storytelling at the John Mackintosh Hall Library

School talks and visits for all age groups featuring various local writers and a variety of subject matter

Bookmark and Poetry competitions

Daily book reviews on GCS and John Mackintosh Hall Library social media pages.

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, said “once again we will be promoting Gibraltarian writers and writing through Gibraltar Literature Week with an exciting and engaging programme for young and old. At last year’s event the idea of Gibraltar National Book Council was put forward by Mark Sanchez, something that quickly came to fruition. Literature Week, like the Book Council, are there to promote and encourage Gibraltarian Literature, its writers, illustrators and publishers. I urge everyone to engage and support!"

More details on the schedule of events, and further contributors, will be released shortly. For further information contact the Development team on 20049161 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.