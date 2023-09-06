Invitation to the Ministry for Justice Domestic Abuse Awareness Event on Tuesday 12th September

As part of the National Domestic Abuse Strategy, the Ministry of Justice has organised for domestic abuse survivor and campaigner, Rachel Williams, to return to Gibraltar to deliver a number of number of training workshops to frontline staff at key stakeholder departments and to present a session on her experiences to the public.

The public event will take place from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on Tuesday 12th September at Bayside School Drama Studio.

Those interested in attending should register by emailing the Ministry for Justice on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Rachel will recount her personal experience of overcoming domestic abuse and address the need for comprehensive support systems and advocacy to break the cycle of abuse and create a safer environment for all.

The event will provide a platform for attendees to engage in open conversations, ask questions and share insights into effective strategies for preventing and addressing domestic abuse.

Rachel has already participated in training and awareness sessions in Gibraltar on a number of occasions and all talks have been well attended and impactful raising awareness on domestic abuse and new legislation introduced earlier this year. These include her being a key speaker at the Ministry of Justice’s domestic abuse conference for public servants in November 2022 and speaking at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “It is always a great honour to welcome Rachel back to Gibraltar. She is a beacon of hope and an inspiration for many as her personal journey of resilience and her relentless efforts to combat domestic abuse has turned her into one of the leading Domestic Abuse advocates in the UK.

“Her presentations are a great opportunity for the public to better understand the effects of domestic abuse and I would encourage anyone who may be affected by a situation of domestic abuse to attend, including family and friends.

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank Rachel for her commitment in raising awareness and supporting survivors of domestic abuse not just in the UK, but particularly Gibraltar”.