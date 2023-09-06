Government’s “Unprecedented Investment” in Education Sees Three New Schools Opened this Week

06 September 2023

The Government has announced the completion and successful on- time delivery of three new schools this week: St Mary’s Lower Primary School, Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School.

A statement continued: “This forms part of an unprecedented 12-year-long investment programme by the GSLP/Liberal Government. Over this period, the Government has built 10 state of the art schools, at a total cost of approximately £160 million, symbolising its unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education system for our future generations of Gibraltarian children.”

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, said: “Education is the cornerstone of our society's success. Over the past 12 years, we have made it a priority to invest in our children's future by providing them with state of the art resources and educational opportunities. These new schools represent a monumental stride towards ensuring that Gibraltar's youth have access to world-class education and I am proud to have been part of the team that has delivered this. I would like to thank the Director of Education, Keri Scott, as well as the wider team at the Department of Education and the schools’ Senior Leadership Team and the whole teaching profession for their efforts in making our vision a reality.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “My Government is often criticised for spending too much money. Since we were elected in 2011, we have spent approximately £160 million in our education revolution programme. This means that we have spent around £13.3m every year we have been in Government to build 10 world-class schools. That has to be money well spent, by any stretch of the imagination. I am proud of our record in education and would like to thank everyone involved in delivering these projects for their tireless efforts”.