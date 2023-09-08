Gibraltar Airport Sees Increase in Passenger Numbers

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

Gibraltar International Airport has seen an increase in passenger movements in the period of January to August 2023 compared to the same period last year.

A statement continued: “This year there were 320,648 passengers who passed through the airport compared to 296,554 in 2022, that being an increase of over 8%.

“And in addition to this, there has also been an increase in the number of Private Aircraft flights operating into Gibraltar International Airport, which at 322 for same period is the highest ever recorded to date.

“This shows positive growth on both our Scheduled and Non Scheduled Services which further enhances Gibraltar position as a popular destination and the airport as a convenient place to travel from.”

Minster for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “This is, of course, welcome news but we want more. We have worked very hard to attract overnight tourism and, at the same time, promoted our airport. These figures show that people want to come to Gibraltar and use the airport. As with many other airports, we do unfortunately occasionally suffer from flight disruptions, which are normally beyond anyone’s control but we will keep on pushing hard behind the scenes, working with the airlines to try and minimise the inconvenience these create to our passengers, as well as trying to increase capacity and open new routes. This work is ongoing and will continue at full throttle.”