Gibraltar And Goole Twinning Marked With MP’s Visit To City Hall

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2023 .

On behalf of Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, who sadly had to pull out of National Day events due to Covid, the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes MBE JP MP, hosted Mr Andrew Percy MP for breakfast at City Hall on National Day.

Gibraltar is twinned with the City of Goole which lies within Mr Percy’s constituency of Brigg and Goole. Mr Percy presented the Honourable Minister a plaque of the City as well as a letter for Her Worship, from the Mayor and Mayoress of Goole, Councillors David and Barbara Jeffreys, where they highlight the twinning and extend cordial greetings of friendship and unity.

On behalf of Her Worship, the Honourable Minister also made a presentation of a gift for the Mayors of Goole, and expressed the wish that the relationship between our respective cities continue to be enriched and enhanced.





