Caretaker Chief Minister Receives New PSOE Member of Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2023 .

The Caretaker Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, held a meeting this morning with new PSOE Member of Parliament, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix. Mr Ruiz Boix, who is also the Mayor of San Roque, was elected to the Spanish Parliament in Madrid in the general elections in Spain.

During the meeting, Mr Picardo thanked the new MP for his cooperation in helping to resolve the recent problems of movement at the border with Spain. The opportunity was taken to review the latest situation in the negotiations with the EU for the future status of Gibraltar after Brexit.

Mr Ruiz Boix expressed his full support for the continuation of cordial relations between the communities on both sides of the border.