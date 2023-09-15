Essential Upgrades to Core IT Infrastructure

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2023 .

Essential upgrades will be made to the Government’s core IT infrastructure this weekend, which will it says will “deliver an improved and more efficient service across the Government’s IT services.”

A statement continued: “The upgrades will be to core hardware, which has come to the end of its life and will be replaced with more modern and better technology. This will improve the overall performance of core backend systems that will enable HMGoG to provide enhanced services both internally and to the wider public.

"These essential works will mean that online Tax Services will be unavailable over the weekend, until the morning of Monday 18th September. The IT&LD wishes to apologise for any inconvenience whilst they work to ensure the long-term stability and efficiency of IT services.”