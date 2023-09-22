Exercise Rock Patrol

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2023 .

During this military exercise The Royal Gibraltar Regiment will be conducting a series of training exercises across Gibraltar including patrols from Devils Tower Camp to Buffadero Training Camp and to HM Naval Base.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

This could involve early morning starts which might increase the visibility of military presence at unusual times.

These training exercises will start Tuesday 26th September 2023 and will run through until Thursday 28th September 2023.

Members of the public should not be concerned.





