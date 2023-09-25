Unite Pays Tribute To Jose Netto – “A Pioneer for Workers’ Rights and Trade Unionism in Gibraltar”

Unite the union has reacted with sadness today following the news of Jose Netto’s passing. The union says Jose was “a true pioneer for workers’ rights and trade unionism in Gibraltar.”

Unite Gibraltar stated: “Today is a very sad day with the news of Bro. Jose Netto’s passing. A proud socialist and trade unionist Jose was one of the driving forces behind the growth and success of the TGWU and its predecessors. Jose’s achievements are many, but the General Strike which marked its 50th anniversary last year was chief amongst these. Jose was also a key campaigner for the rights of Moroccan workers in Gibraltar. Many of the campaigns that Jose led adorn the walls of Transport House today and are a reminder of the struggles which under his leadership and tenacity ended in victories for working people.

“Jose was and remains an inspiration for union activists and members in relation to the working class struggle, socialism, solidarity and trade unionism in Gibraltar.

“We have lost one of the union’s shining lights, it is a sad day for the union and for Gibraltar, we must take this opportunity to thank Jose for his incredible contribution to trade unionism in Gibraltar and he will be forever remembered by the union. Our sincerest condolences go out to Jose’s family and friends, a true working class hero has been lost to us.”