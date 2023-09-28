Poster Competition And Presentation Of Cheques

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2023 .

An awards presentation for the National Day poster competition was held today at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery.

The new competition was launched in June with the aim of finding an innovative design which could be used by Gibraltar Cultural Services to promote its National Day Programme of Events. The competition, which was organised in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, attracted a total of 64 entries from local students.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes, presented the following awards: Winner: Gergő Konéta - Westside Comprehensive School

Highly Commended:

Amal Al Labed - Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School

Jay Coombes – Westside Comprehensive School

Julian Corbacho – Bayside Comprehensive School

Julian Olivero – Westside Comprehensive School

Luke D’Cunha - Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School

Stella Bosano - Westside Comprehensive School

In addition, Minister Cortes and member of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, Forty Azzopardi, presented cheques amounting to the value of £9000 to local charities and volunteer groups that participated in National Celebrations. These funds were collected during the Gibraltar Fair.

Minister Cortes said:

‘His Majesty’s Government is indebted to those charities, as indeed we are to those non-charitable organisations and volunteer groups, because it is thanks to their efforts and their support that Gibraltar is able to enjoy a varied programme of entertainment during our annual festivities.

The staff at GibraltarCultural Services, on behalf ofthe SDGG, worked very hard to co-ordinate the many events thattook place, butthe charities, organisations and individuals who contributed to the outstanding success of this year’s Gibraltar Fair, National Celebrations, and its ancillary events need to be thanked and acknowledged.’

Cheques were presented to the following charitable organisations:

Gibraltar National Dance Organisation

Gibraltar Women’s Health Group

International Lions Club of Gibraltar

MarocAtlas Gibraltar 4x4 Club

Nazareth House Soup Kitchen

The Psychological Support Group





