Promotion At The RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2023 .

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant today.

Detective Constable Mohammed Ahammad will now become the Sergeant in Special Branch, having worked there for the past three years.

The Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger announced the news this morning.

Mohammed, 33, a dad of two, was selected after recommendations were made by a Promotion Board, which consisted of representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

Mohammed joined the RGP in 2014 and worked as a uniformed Response Team officer until joining the Criminal Investigation Department in 2016.

He spent four years in CID, where he was awarded Constable of the Year in 2018. He then joined Special Branch in 2020.

Commissioner Richard Ullger, said: “I’d like to congratulate Mohammed in his promotion. He is the first officer of Muslim faith to attain the rank of Sergeant in the RGP and he’s achieved this through hard work and dedication to the service. I’d like to encourage all officers to continue to work hard towards developing themselves for future promotions.”