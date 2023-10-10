Childline Gibraltar Deliver Inspiring Mental Health Awareness Day Assemblies

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2023 .

Childline Gibraltar will be delivering empowering school assemblies to Year 4 and Year 6 students at St. Anne's Upper Primary School to mark Mental Health Awareness Day on October 10, 2023.

In a collaboration dedicated to promoting mental health awareness among children, Childline Gibraltar and The Department of Education continue to work together with an unwavering commitment to the holistic development of students.

Childline’s community programme focusses on supporting children's emotional well-being, embracing academic and emotional growth.

The assemblies delivered by Childline Gibraltar at St Anne’s Upper Primary School will provide students with a safe and supportive platform to engage children and enable them to develop vital mental health skills.

Key Highlights of the Assemblies:

Childline Gibraltar Experts: Experienced professionals from Childline Gibraltar will lead discussions on building emotional resilience and effective coping strategies.

Resilience Tree: The interactive session will help students express their resilience by making a resilience tree outlining how they have overcome challenges and what they learnt on each leaf.

Charlie Bear Visit: Childline’s popular Mascot will be visiting the school with his Resilience Backpack and explaining what tools he carries with him to thrive and overcome any challenge he faces.

Childline Gibraltar is a renowned local organization committed to providing emotional support and guidance to children and young people in Gibraltar. Their services are designed to empower young minds to cope with challenges and seek help when needed. If any child or adult would like to access free, confidential, one to one support from one of our experts please contact our Helpline, open every day of the year, by phone 8008, text on WhatsApp 58008288, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or live chat on www.childline.gi.





