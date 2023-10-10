GHA Releases Results of Two Ophthalmology Waiting List Initiatives

In conjunction with other developments to cut all waiting times, the GHA’s Ophthalmology department has revealed the results of its own waiting list initiatives.

Two initiatives took place between July and September relating to;

Ophthalmology and Optometry clinic appointments. Cataract surgery.

Clinic appointments:

578 Patients have been seen during this time resulting in waiting times being reduced for new referrals from 12 months to just 6 weeks. In addition to this, overdue reviews have been reduced from 27 months to zero.

Furthermore, new Optometrist referrals have been brought down over this period from 33 months to just 9 months.

Cataract surgery:

During this time 380 cataract surgeries have been completed as part of the Waiting List initiative. This brings the total number of cataract surgeries completed in the last year to 868.

As a result of this initiative, waiting times have been reduced from the previous 24 months to just 4 months, despite the increase in patients referred for surgery as a result of the clinic appointments initiative described above.

The plan is for all cataract surgeries to be fully up to date, with no waiting times by the end of the year.

The GHA would like to sincerely thank the Ophthalmology department for their “tireless efforts to deliver these fantastic initiatives in the best interests of their patients. Their dedication, collaboration and commitment have transformed the lives of hundreds of patients, and the department’s drive to further improve services is remarkable.”