Royal Gibraltar Regiment Bring Home Silver As They Celebrate Their Achievements At International Patrol Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2023 .

12 members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) took part in this year’s Cambrian Patrol competition, and they were thrilled to be awarded a prestigious Silver Medal after taking part in the gruelling 48-hour patrol competition.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The Cambrian Patrol, regarded globally as one of the hardest military exercises, is known for its demanding tests of military skills and knowledge. It is set over a 70km course along the hills and mountains of South Wales. The competition attracts teams from all over the world, as well as units from across the British Army.

The team, made up of members from I Company and supported by the wider Regiment, completed the exercise demonstrating their physical and mental resilience, military professionalism, and leadership that saw them rewarded with the Silver Medal.

Team Captain Lt Gareth Bailey expressed his gratitude, saying:

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, training, and dedication of every member of the team. We are honoured to have participated in the Cambrian Patrol Competition and to represent the Regiment, and we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved. It is nice now that all the hard work and preparation is finally over, and I'm really pleased that our effort paid off.”

The team's success would not have been possible without the relentless support of their team manager and support staff. Lt Bailey added, "We are immensely thankful for the guidance and encouragement we received from our mentors, mainly WO2 Josh Whitaker. Their belief in our abilities motivated us to push ourselves beyond our limits and strive for excellence."

I Coy is now setting its sights on future challenges, with 15 members heading to Estonia to support wider defence commitments in early November. No doubt that their success at the Cambrian Patrol Competition serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring military personnel and a testament to the organisation's commitment to producing top-notch professionals.

For inquiries on what a career in the RG offers please contact the RG Recruiting Team.





