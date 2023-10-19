Four New Authors To Speak At The Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2023 .

An additional four speakers have been announced for the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

A statement follows below:

These speakers will be joining a lineup of impressive authors discussing various topics covering an extensive range of interests such as sport, wellbeing, politics, food, experiences of war, fictional literary works and many more.

The new speakers joining the previously announced lineup of authors are:

Author: Mary Peters

Book Title: Mary Peters: My Story

Biography:

‘I leaned over the edge to let anyone see and touch the medal that Northern Ireland had brought away from the Olympics. It wasn't mine, it was ours.’

In September 1972, after years of hard work, sacrifice and dedication, Mary Peters won the gold medal for the pentathlon at the Munich Olympics. Her skill as an athlete could not be disputed, yet this was to mark only the beginning of her story.

A beloved figure in her adopted home of Northern Ireland, Mary has spent decades promoting and encouraging its young sportspeople. From establishing its first high standard synthetic athletic track, to founding the Mary Peters Sports Trust, she has been a stalwart ambassador for sport and for Northern Ireland itself, and has received several royal honours in recognition of her services to sport and the community.

Based on an extensive personal archive, including diaries dating back to Mary’s teenage years and personal correspondence, and with over 60 photographs, this is the definitive account of a truly remarkable woman.

The book includes a Foreword by Lord Sebastian Coe CH, KBE and endorsements from Dame Kelly Holmes, Carl Frampton, Joslyn Hoyte-Smith, Dame Katherine Grainger along with many others.









Author: Skye McAlpine

Book Title: A Table Full of Love

Biography:

Skye McAlpine’s third cookbook, A Table Full of Love, explores the connection between food and love. It’s both a recipe book and a celebration of the many different love stories that make up our lives, with over 100 simple, do-able recipes to comfort, seduce, nourish and spoil friends, family and loved ones, as well as ourselves. Accompanied by Skye’s thoughtfully written chapter introductions and her evocative photography. A Table Full of Love is a book to cherish and cook from time and time again.

Drawing on her postgraduate studies of ancient love poetry, Skye’s inspiration comes from the nuanced characterisation of love in Ancient Greek literature, where ‘love’ is never a generic feeling, but always has a name and a distinct identity. With each chapter, Skye explores a different kind of love and offers recipes to match it, such as Comfort (friendship and recipes for mending heartbreak), Seduce (romance and recipes to make someone fall in love with you) and Nourish.

In conversation with a host, Skye will talk about the themes of her cookbook, looking at the links between

Author: Wendy Mitchell

Book Title: What I Wish People Knew About Dementia

Biography:

Wendy was diagnosed with Young Onset Dementia on the 31st July 2014 at the age of 58 years young. At the time she was working full time in the NHS.

Post diagnosis, she was so shocked by the lack of awareness, both in the community and the clinical world, that she now spends all her time travelling around the country raising awareness and encouraging others to speak out in order to reduce the stigma associated with dementia.

Wendy is now proud to be the author of two Sunday Times best sellers, Somebody I Used to Know, and What I wish people knew about dementia, and two Honorary Doctorates. Her third and final book, One Last Thing, Living with the end in mind has just been released.

Author: Yeva Skalietska

Book Title: You Don't Know What War Is

Biography:

Yeva is now a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl who grew up living with her granny in Kharkiv, near the Russian border. She loves learning languages, travelling, new adventures, playing the piano, writing and painting.

Yeva wrote a diary of her experiences of fleeing war in Ukraine which has been published in 20 countries, translated into 15 languages. She now lives in Dublin, Ireland where she goes to school and has made new friends but of course she will always miss home.

The talks will be held in various locations throughout Gibraltar including the Convent, The Mayor’s Parlor, The Garrison Library and Grand Battery House on 17th – 19th November 2023.

Further announcements will be made in the coming days. Tickets will be available to purchase as from Wednesday 18th October 2023 on Buytickets.gi and via the Box Office at the Garrison Library.