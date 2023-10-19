  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Four New Authors To Speak At The Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

Written by YGTV Team on .

An additional four speakers have been announced for the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

A statement follows below:

These speakers will be joining a lineup of impressive authors discussing various topics  covering an extensive range of interests such as sport, wellbeing, politics, food, experiences of  war, fictional literary works and many more. 

The new speakers joining the previously announced lineup of authors are: 

Author: Mary Peters 

Book Title: Mary Peters: My Story 

Biography: 

‘I leaned over the edge to let anyone see and touch the medal that Northern Ireland had brought  away from the Olympics. It wasn't mine, it was ours.’ 

In September 1972, after years of hard work, sacrifice and dedication, Mary Peters won the gold  medal for the pentathlon at the Munich Olympics. Her skill as an athlete could not be disputed,  yet this was to mark only the beginning of her story. 

A beloved figure in her adopted home of Northern Ireland, Mary has spent decades promoting and  encouraging its young sportspeople. From establishing its first high standard synthetic athletic  track, to founding the Mary Peters Sports Trust, she has been a stalwart ambassador for sport and  for Northern Ireland itself, and has received several royal honours in recognition of her services to  sport and the community. 

Based on an extensive personal archive, including diaries dating back to Mary’s teenage years and  personal correspondence, and with over 60 photographs, this is the definitive account of a truly  remarkable woman. 

The book includes a Foreword by Lord Sebastian Coe CH, KBE and endorsements from Dame  Kelly Holmes, Carl Frampton, Joslyn Hoyte-Smith, Dame Katherine Grainger along with many  others.




Author: Skye McAlpine 

Book Title: A Table Full of Love 

Biography: 

Skye McAlpine’s third cookbook, A Table Full of Love, explores the connection between food and  love. It’s both a recipe book and a celebration of the many different love stories that make up our  lives, with over 100 simple, do-able recipes to comfort, seduce, nourish and spoil friends, family  and loved ones, as well as ourselves. Accompanied by Skye’s thoughtfully written chapter  introductions and her evocative photography. A Table Full of Love is a book to cherish and cook  from time and time again. 

Drawing on her postgraduate studies of ancient love poetry, Skye’s inspiration comes from the  nuanced characterisation of love in Ancient Greek literature, where ‘love’ is never a generic feeling,  but always has a name and a distinct identity. With each chapter, Skye explores a different kind of  love and offers recipes to match it, such as Comfort (friendship and recipes for mending  heartbreak), Seduce (romance and recipes to make someone fall in love with you) and Nourish. 

In conversation with a host, Skye will talk about the themes of her cookbook, looking at the links  between 

Author: Wendy Mitchell 

Book Title: What I Wish People Knew About Dementia 

Biography: 

Wendy was diagnosed with Young Onset Dementia on the 31st July 2014 at the age of 58 years  young. At the time she was working full time in the NHS. 

Post diagnosis, she was so shocked by the lack of awareness, both in the community and the  clinical world, that she now spends all her time travelling around the country raising awareness  and encouraging others to speak out in order to reduce the stigma associated with dementia. 

Wendy is now proud to be the author of two Sunday Times best sellers, Somebody I Used to  Know, and What I wish people knew about dementia, and two Honorary Doctorates. Her third  and final book, One Last Thing, Living with the end in mind has just been released. 

Author: Yeva Skalietska 

Book Title: You Don't Know What War Is 

Biography: 

Yeva is now a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl who grew up living with her granny in Kharkiv, near the  Russian border. She loves learning languages, travelling, new adventures, playing the piano,  writing and painting.

 

Yeva wrote a diary of her experiences of fleeing war in Ukraine which has been published in 20  countries, translated into 15 languages. She now lives in Dublin, Ireland where she goes to school  and has made new friends but of course she will always miss home. 

The talks will be held in various locations throughout Gibraltar including the Convent, The Mayor’s  Parlor, The Garrison Library and Grand Battery House on 17th – 19th November 2023. 

Further announcements will be made in the coming days. Tickets will be available to purchase as  from Wednesday 18th October 2023 on Buytickets.gi and via the Box Office at the Garrison  Library.

 

 

Mary Peters
Skye McAlpine
Wendy Mitchell
Yeva Skalietska

