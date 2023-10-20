HM Customs Seize 550 Cartons Of Cigarettes In A Private Vehicle

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2023 .

In an Enforcement operation conducted by HM Customs Gibraltar, Officers of both Land & Marine Units have seized a private vehicle along with a total of 550 cartons of cigarettes.

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

The incident took place at around 0110 hrs. on Monday 16th of October 2023, when a white 4x4 type vehicle was observed driving at speed into the area of Mons Calpe Road/Neil Piñero Road. Land and Marine Units were immediately deployed in response to the area.

On arrival a number of individuals were seen jumping onto a small rigid inflatable boat that immediately left the area in the direction of Spanish Territorial Waters. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in haste and left with the boot door open, loaded with master cases of cigarettes inside. An extensive search of the area revealed more cases of cigarettes scattered amongst the rocks leading down to the sea. In total officers seized 550 cartons of cigarettes (i.e. 110,000 cigarettes) of various brands.

Investigations into the incident continue.





