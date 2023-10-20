GHA Celebrates Allied Health Professionals Day

The GHA is celebrating Allied Health Professionals (AHP) Day.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

AHPs are made of fourteen professions who are allied to health and include Art Therapists, Drama Therapists, Music Therapists, Chiropodists and Podiatrists, Dietitians, Occupational Therapists, Operating Department Practitioners, Orthoptists, Osteopaths, Paramedics, Physiotherapists, Prosthetists and Orthotists, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Radiographers, and Speech and Language Therapists.

It is a day to celebrate the great work that AHPs do and learn more about these wonderful professions. Also an annual opportunity for AHPs to come together and celebrate being part of the AHP family, and highlight to others the impact they make to the delivery of high-quality care provided.

The key message for this year’s ADP Day is ‘the right place, the right time, the right skills’ which reflects the service provided by the dedicated and hardworking GHA’s AHP Team.

Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “I’m delighted that in the GHA we are celebrating AHP day. AHP’s provide vital services to our patients and families and cover virtually every service we offer within the GHA. The professionalism and dedication of all AHP staff is to be commended and it is right that we celebrate the work of this important group of staff.”

Minister for Health, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasques said: "We are very fortunate in Gibraltar to have an excellent healthcare system run by a diverse team of dedicated professionals. It is important we acknowledge their role within our community and celebrate their contribution."






