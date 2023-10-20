Minister Feetham Meets Senior Staff at Gibtelecom and Post Office

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2023 .

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, made a surprise visit to the offices of Gibtelecom yesterday, where he met with the Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Mamou and Care Manager Paula Von Ihering.

Later that morning Minister Feetham called on the Royal Gibraltar Post Office to meet Mail Centre Manager Andrew Moreno.

Mr Feetham said: ‘My aim in these first few weeks of Office is to personally connect with staff across the departments in my areas of responsibility and to reach out to as many team members as possible. Following these informal visits, I plan to conduct more formal meetings with senior management in the week after next, upon my return from official travels. Thank you to everyone I’ve met so far for your time, energy and enthusiasm to work together for the people of Gibraltar.’