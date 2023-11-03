Exercise Barbary Strike To be Conducted Across Gibraltar
During the military exercise Barbary Strike will be conducting a series of training exercises across Gibraltar, testing their abilities to meet operational objectives.
A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:
This could involve early morning and late evening starts which might increase the visibility of military presence at unusual times.
These training exercises will start Monday 6th November 2023 and will run through until Thursday 16th November 2023.
Members of the public should not be concerned.