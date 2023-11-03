Final 20 Revealed: Shortlist Announced For The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Gibraltar 2023

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) is thrilled to reveal the 20 students selected as finalists for the SAF Students Prize Gibraltar in 2023.

A statement from the Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) follows below:

The judges faced the challenging task of shortlisting these 20 artworks from a pool of 88 entries. These artworks encompass a wide range of subjects, from portraits to landscapes, collage to photography, showcasing the incredible creativity, imagination, and talent of secondary school students in Gibraltar. This collection serves as a captivating snapshot of the youth's creative minds in Gibraltar, with the shortlisted individuals ranging in age from 13 to 18 years old. The participation of Gibraltar's educational institutions is impressive, with entries submitted from Westside School, Bayside Comprehensive School, Prior Park School Gibraltar, Gibraltar College, and Gibraltar Girls High School.

You can view the twenty shortlisted artworks at the Finalists' Exhibition, hosted at XAPO Bank, Grand Casemates Square, from November 20th to December 1st. The winners will be announced during an Awards Ceremony on November 30th. There are three prizes up for grabs: the Judge's Prize winner will receive a trophy and £800, and their school's art department will be awarded £2,000. We invite you to cast your vote for your favorite artwork, either at the exhibition or online, with a strict limit of one vote per person. The most popular artwork will be honored with the Public Vote Prize, which includes a trophy and £400 for the winner, and £1,000 for their school. Additionally, the Hassans Prize will grant £400 to both the student and their school.

We now need all of you to help support these students by voting for your favourite: please visit: www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/gibraltar. Please note it is strictly one vote per person – we want to make this a fair contest for all.

The judging panel comprises artists Naomi Martinez and Sebastian Rodriguez and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF.

Support for the arts is more important now than ever and the Sovereign Art Foundation Gibraltar (registered charity 337) are grateful to have generous backing from: Hassans International Law Firm Limited as gold sponsor; silver sponsors Simmons Gainsford, Brooks MacDonald International and as bronze supporters, Ace Art, Image Graphics, Schroders and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Some of the artworks of the final 20 shortlisted will be sold via silent auction at the agreement of each student. Sale proceeds and fundraising income will be split equally between the student and the local not-for-profit programmes SAF is funding locally. Art enriches lives and has many therapeutic benefits. In line with SAF’s objectives, there will be a charitable, not-for-profit funding element as SAF Gibraltar will give back to the community by donating a significant portion of funds raised to local not-for-profit art initiatives, which work with children and assist

them in accessing enrichment from the arts. Please see the SAF website above to bid for the artwork and find out more about the Prize.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF). During this time SAF has been running art prizes that recognise, support and promote contemporary art talent in both professional artists and students of art throughout the world. SAF has raised over US$11 million for artists and to fund programmes that bring the therapeutic benefits of art to children - we firmly believe that art plays a vital role in fostering creativity and developing self-confidence within young children.

SAF runs 11 Student Prizes around the world. The winners of the Judges and Public Vote Prizes in Gibraltar will be automatically entered into the annual SAF Global Students Prize, showcasing their talent on an international stage and facilitating cultural exchange and dialogue.

Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Gibraltar, 2023 Finalists:

Alba Bocarisa Canadian suburbs

Ana Tricker The 'Patata' Man

Annalise Cisarego Cascades onto River Fowey, Cornwall

Claudia Costa Touching Up My Mascara

Dante Jimenez Self Portrait

Emily Hermida OS35

Georgia Truman-Davies This is rubbish

Hannah Vaughan RUGZ

Jeremy McMahon Disturbing alloy

Julianne Podesta Flat Bastion Road

Kiaine Bosano Hospital hill at dusk

Laura Blake Bubbles are the Window to the Soul

Lauren Bennett Copy of Lucian Freud’s “John Deakin”

Ruby Randall The Painter

Ryn Rosado Open Your Eyes

Sebastien Gorny Roast Battle

Sienna Sene Whispering Angels

Sofia Hillman Rota Treasures of the Sea

Sophie Ariane Selby Flowers on Gibraltar

Zach Marrache Synagogues of Gibraltar

