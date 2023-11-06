RGP’s Armed Forces Support Network

Written by YGTV Team on 06 November 2023 .

Several members of the RGP’s Armed Forces support network gathered this week for a commemorative photograph ahead of this year’s Remembrance Sunday.

They are just some of the RGP’s officers and staff who have who seen service with the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, HM Royal Marines, Corps of Royal Engineers, the Adjutant General’s Corps, the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and the Royal Irish Regiment.

The RGP and British Forces Gibraltar signed the Armed Forces Covenant in Gibraltar back in November 2021, committing to work together to honour the Armed Forces Covenant and support the Armed Forces Community, in recognition of the value serving personnel, both Regular and Reservists, veterans and military families, contribute to our business and our communities.

In October 2023, the RGP was presented with the United Kingdom’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) “Silver Award.”

RGP Armed Forces Lead Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina said, ”Members of the Armed Forces community have a breadth of skills and experience which, when harnessed, can be used to continue delivering the best possible service to Gibraltar.

“Our internal Armed Forces support network is committed to supporting resident veterans or visitors who might interact with us for any number of reasons. Equally, we're working alongside UK policing colleagues with similar networks, principally with Great Manchester Police, to help influence other organisations in pledging their support to our armed forces community."

The RGP take this opportunity to encourage local organisations across Gibraltar’s public and private sectors to work with us by pledging their support to Armed Forces personnel and their families, reservists and veterans.

Pics: Top: A number of serving members of the RGP’s Armed Forces Support Network, some of whom are wearing their former service headdress

Middle: Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina on duty

Bottom: Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina with several Falkland Islands veterans following their Falklands “Ride of Remembrance” earlier this week in Stanley, Falkland Islands.