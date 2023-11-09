Nautilus Project Launches Ana Serra Collection

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2023 .

The Nautilus Project says it is delighted to launch a new design in Ana Serra’s growing collection of specially designed clothes. With three previous unique creations, the octopus arm is her latest addition.

Inspired by the short-term Common Octopus fishing ban during breeding season in BGTW, the objective is to shed light on the importance of this temporary fishing prohibition to improve reproductive success. The male octopus may lose an arm during mating.

Previous designs have included:

• The Jellyfish design represents the increase in jellyfish blooms partly due to warming waters associated with Climate Change and the decline of turtles, a main predator of jellyfish.

• The Nautilus design is representative of the Charity’s logo.

• The Seahorse design represents the dwindling numbers of the two species that inhabit our waters and the importance of Saving Rosia Bay, one of the last homes locally to these iconic fish.

A spokesperson said: “Ana is currently completing her Gold Duke Of Edinburgh service with us and we are extremely grateful to her for donating her incredible talent to aid the charity’s fundraising.We're ecstatic to be able to continue supporting her amazing artistry.”