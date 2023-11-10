IPA Gibraltar Participates in the 66th IPA World Congress Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 10 November 2023 .

The International Police Association (IPA) Gibraltar Section participated in the 66th IPA World Congress meeting held between 24th and 29 October in Athens, Greece.

Royal Gibraltar Police Constables Jason Russell and Eric Philbin, both IPA Gibraltar Section committee members, attended the congress in their capacity as Vice President (delegate) and Secretary General (observer) respectively. They were hosted throughout by the IPA Hellenic Vice-President, a previous visitor to (and fan of) Gibraltar who spoke at length about the relationships he had enjoyed over the years with members of IPA Gibraltar.

The congress saw IPA delegates from around the world participating in a number of social, cultural and professional networking events, as well as general discussions about police recruiting, IPA worldwide membership numbers and IPA training opportunities for members.

The congress culminated with elections to the IPA International Executive Board, with a number of candidates delivering presentations to the congress after submitting their names for a 4 year term of office, and the following candidates elected:

President- Martin Hoffman (Austria).

Secretary General- Joze Senica (Slovenia)

International Relations- Oliver Hoffman (Germany)

Chair of Professional Commission- Diego Trolese (Italy)

Chair of Socio-Cultural Commission- Christos Parginos (Greece)

Head of Administration- Clive Wood (UK)

Treasurer Finances- Michael Walsh (Ireland)

Treasurer Social Affairs- Jean Pierre Allet (Switzerland)

Vice President- Michael Walsh (Ireland)

Commenting on the event, PC Jason Russell said: “We are very grateful to IPA Greece for their hospitality and their efforts in ensuring a successful congress. It has been a great experience overall, representing the RGP and Gibraltar whilst meeting and sharing experiences with colleagues from across the world.

Eric and I seemed to be the most photographed people there, probably due to our traditional ceremonial dress uniform and custodian helmets. We were constantly being stopped for pictures which almost caused us to arrive late to the official event group photograph. The collection of uniforms from across the world gathered together under one roof was truly impressive.”

IPA Gibraltar President, Police Constable Benjamin Bentley said. “IPA Gibraltar is a small section with significantly fewer resources than other IPA sections worldwide. However, we have a small but very dedicated committee of officers who volunteer their personal time to organise various events for our members throughout the year. It is important for Gibraltar to be represented internationally at IPA level, and as a committee, we rely on fund-raising and association membership fees to fund our participation at overseas events, such as this congress, IPA international sporting events and operational/patrol/training exchanges where possible. I wish the new IPA executive board every success and we look forward to working with them.”