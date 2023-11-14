JESIP Training For 17 Emergency Responders

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2023 .

Last month, 17 strategic, tactical and operational commanders from across Gibraltar’s emergency services, the military and other responding partners received training in Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (JESIP).

A statement from the Government follows below:

JESIP is a UK-wide doctrine established by the UK Home Office in 2012 that adopts a national standard for effective joint working at all incidents that require a multi-agency response, with the aim of saving lives.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, said: ‘The JESIP principles are crucial to the efficacy of a multi-agency response to any incident, and save lives through effective joint working. Training and continuous professional development are key to ensuring that all of Gibraltar’s emergency services follow best practice, and this is regularly tested through regular multi-agency contingency exercises such as the one that took place last week.’





