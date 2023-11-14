  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Newly Refurbished Cultural Facilities

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, have confirmed the completion of works and improvements to various cultural facilities.  

A statement from the Governemnt follows below:

Works at the Central Hall have included the installation of disabled toilet facilities, a shed for  storage and a new electronic door at the entrance to the venue. Jumpers Bastion has seen  resurfacing works and a new drainage system. These upgrades will provide improved accessibility  and safer flooring for its users. 

The façades at the Ince’s Hall have seen a major refurbishment, under the guidance and support of  the Ministry of Heritage and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. The work entailed the installation of new  guttering pipes, exposing all the existing arches, installation of doors and swift boxes, and  repainting.  

The Minister for Culture, The Honorable Christian Santos GMD MP said: ‘I am very grateful to my  team at GCS and to the various contractors who have supported our refurbishment programme at  these cultural spaces. My thanks also to the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Ministry of Heritage  for their support and advice as well as my predecessor in Culture, Minister Cortes for starting these  projects. 

‘It is important for the Government to have state-of-the-art cultural facilities. We will continue to  design and roll out a comprehensive programme of refurbishment to all our cultural venues, as well  as creating new cultural spaces for our clubs, societies, cultural groups, musicians, and artists.’  



 

 

 

