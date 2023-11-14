Ministry of Equality Hosts Fireside Chat To Mark International Men’s Day

The Ministry of Equality will be marking International Men’s Day with a number of events and initiatives this month of November. International Men’s Day, which is celebrated in many countries, takes place on 19 November. The aims of the day include raising awareness of men’s well-being.

To this effect, the Ministry of Equality will be holding a fireside chat event, which will focus on the mental health and well-being of men. Invited panellists will share their lived personal and professional experiences and how they have navigated their mental health journeys. They will also discuss how they have supported others’ mental health and well-being.

The aim of this event is twofold. Firstly, to promote the importance of mental health and the need to develop positive mental health practices and secondly to destigmatise mental health issues so that everyone can ask for the help and support that they may require.

The event will take place on Tuesday 21st November at the Mayor’s Parlour with a start time of 5:30pm. Anyone wishing to attend must register their interest by contacting the Ministry of Equality on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 20046253.

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce this forthcoming event to mark International Men’s Day. I believe that it is extremely important to destigmatise mental health issues and to create safe spaces where men can discuss their concerns. It is well-established that men are often less likely than women to seek psychological help and support and, therefore, it is imperative that we break down the barriers that may prevent men from developing positive practices. I believe that this event will go some way to generate a conversation around the mental health and well-being of boys and men and I would like to encourage anyone with an interest in these issues to attend.”