Gibraltar Welcomes Three Inaugural Cruise Calls

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

This past week has seen the Port of Gibraltar welcome three inaugural cruise calls from the Norwegian Star, the Emerald Azzurra and the Norwegian Viva.

A statement from the Government follows below:

TheNorwegian Star arrived in Gibraltar onWednesday 8thNovember at 12.00hrs from its last port of call in Santa Cruz de La Palma. Later that same evening at 20:00hrs the cruise ship departed to its next port of call in Malaga. Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres met Captain Mario Di Leo on board the 14 deck cruise ship for the traditional exchange of plaques to commemorate this inaugural visit.

On Sunday 12th November the Emerald Azzurra luxury yacht docked in Gibraltar for the first time at 08:00hrs and departed that evening at 21:00hrs to its next port of call in Cadiz. Miss Gibraltar and CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino were present to welcome the vessel to Gibraltar and met Captain Julian Nicholas Burgess on board the Emerald Azzurra to exchange plaques.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos MP had the pleasure of welcoming the Norwegian Viva on its inaugural call to Gibraltar on Monday 13th November. The Norwegian Viva arrived in Gibraltar at 14:00hrs from its last Port of call in Palma de Mallorca and departed later that evening at 21:00hrs to Malaga. Minister Santos was invited on board the Norwegian Viva where he exchanged plaques with the ship’s Captain, Giorgio Voussolinos. The Norwegian Viva Chief Engineer, Ioannis Karloutsos and General Manager, Nelson Martins were also present.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos MP said: “I’m delighted to see so many inaugural cruise calls arrive in Gibraltar in such a short period of time. This week we have had the pleasure of welcoming the Norwegian Star, the Emerald Azzurra and the Norwegian Viva. This has been an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our tourism product to these passengers. This Government is committed to enhancing the experience of cruise passengers arriving at our Port with the plans for the creation of the new cruise terminal.”



