67th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced that the Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre from Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd March 2024.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The Festival is open to any drama group and the plays will be adjudicated by a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators UK. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

The Group winning the “Best Play” Award will receive a cash prize of £1,000. Additional awards include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, amongst others. As a member of the National Drama Festival Association, we now have the opportunity to compete at the National Drama Festival UK and will offer a Bursary if the winning play is successful in qualifying.

A small grant will be payable to each participating group, to assist with production expenses.

Entry forms and rules are available online via www.culture.gi/forms and at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception.

The closing date for entries is Monday 18th December 2023.