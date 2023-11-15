New Initiative To Empower Financial Sector Start-ups In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, is excited to introduce a new initiative within the existing Liaison Team within his Ministry (to now be known as the ‘Connect Hub’).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The team has been an invaluable source of support to gaming operators and financial services firms that have made Gibraltar their home.

Now, in a welcome and inclusive step forward, HMGoG is ready to extend a helping hand to entrepreneurs (including our young talent) looking to establish their financial businesses in Gibraltar.As part of the Ministry’s strategy,the new ‘Connect Hub’ will also be working closely with Minister Feetham to co-ordinate the implementation of the Government’s policy to foster young entrepreneurship in Gibraltar and dialogue about career prospects within the financial sectors as promised in the Government’s manifesto.

This dedicated unit was established to guide and connect people through all the interactions and processes with various Public Service departments that are a necessary part of this journey. For persons unfamiliar with the processes involved this can sometimes be perceived to be complex and time-consuming.

Minister Feetham could not be more enthusiastic about this initiative. He emphasises, “Our Government's commitment to supporting new financial sector businesses recognises that the path to establishing a start-up can pose some challenges. The new Connect Hub, already known for its exceptional service to established firms, is now set to empower and assist talented individuals (including, importantly, our young people) in our community. We must work hard to secure Gibraltar's future in the financial sector, especially in the realm of digital technology”.

Minister Feetham encourages interested parties to reach out to discover the various ways in which the Connect Hub can offer their invaluable assistance by sending, in the first instance, an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. for all matters related to the support they provide.