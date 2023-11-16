Minister Cortes Meets Parking Management Officers At Training Session

Minister for Transport John Cortes, attended a training session for Parking Management Officers (PMOs).

These courses are set up for to new entrants and also serve as refreshers for existing staff.

The courses run over two weeks and are a combination of classroom and practical sessions covering a wide range of disciplines including communication with the public, conflict resolution and court procedures, as well as the various laws and regulations affecting their area of work.

Minister Cortes commented: “I am pleased to be getting round the many new areas for which I am responsible, meeting the people and getting to know the job. I have a lotto ground to cover butI am seeing committed and expert staff, and together I am certain we can make a great deal of progress on transport and traffic issues. Training sessions such as these are crucial, and developing skills and a professional workforce is one of my key aims.”





