Gibraltar’s Religious Leaders Come Together For Silent Reflection For Peace

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2023 .

His Excellency the Governor David Steel, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia hosted Gibraltar’s Religious Leaders for a one minute Silent Reflection for Peace this morning at No 6 Convent Place.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This follows the conversation that His Excellency and the Chief Minister enjoyed with His Holiness Pope Francis earlier this month, during which His Holiness emphasised that Gibraltar’s interfaith harmony and respect should be preserved and treasured.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘It was an honour to host Gibraltar’s Religious Leaders, representative of all faiths on the Rock, in a one minute silent reflection this morning. His Excellency and I have given great consideration, particularly around Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, to His Holiness’ profound observation that there has not been a single day of peace on Earth since the end of the Second World War. It is, indeed, remarkable that our small corner of the world lives in peace and harmony, and I am thankful that we have been able to come together today to reflect on and share this message of peace whilst others sadly live through difficult and dangerous times.’





