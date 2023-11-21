Disability Training for RGP Recruits
Last week, The Supported Needs and Disability Office delivered disability training to the Royal Gibraltar Police Recruits.
The training took two days and focused on the following areas:
- disability language
- our local disability landscape
- how to spot different types of disabilities
- the challenges posed by different disabilities
- how to support persons with various disabilities within their role as a Police Officer.
The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism Christian Santos said: “This training is key to ensuring that we are working towards building a community that works for everyone. Disability is everywhere so it is imperative that the Police understand and are sensitive to various different needs. I look forward to seeing more training such as this one being rolled out throughout the community.”