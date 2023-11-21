Disability Training for RGP Recruits

Written by YGTV Team on 21 November 2023 .

Last week, The Supported Needs and Disability Office delivered disability training to the Royal Gibraltar Police Recruits.

The training took two days and focused on the following areas:

- disability language

- our local disability landscape

- how to spot different types of disabilities

- the challenges posed by different disabilities

- how to support persons with various disabilities within their role as a Police Officer.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism Christian Santos said: “This training is key to ensuring that we are working towards building a community that works for everyone. Disability is everywhere so it is imperative that the Police understand and are sensitive to various different needs. I look forward to seeing more training such as this one being rolled out throughout the community.”