Playtech Staff And Gibraltar College Students Join Nautilus Project For 111th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2023 .

Playtech staff and Gibraltar College students joined the Nautilus Project this morning at Eastern Beach for the 111th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean.

A statement follows below:

We had not been able to tackle this site for a while due to the area not passing our risk assessment.

The teams collected 80kg of plastic from the length of the beach in just under one hour.

Civic pride in full swing! Thanks to Metalrok for their continued collaboration with this initiative.