Minister Feetham Engages with Somerset Bridge Limited as Part of Outreach Initiative

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2023 .

Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, visited the offices of Somerset Bridge Limited in Gibraltar, part of Arch Re group, a leading global insurance group, as part of his outreach initiative for the financial sectors in Gibraltar.

During his visit, Minister Feetham was welcomed by management, and also took the opportunity to speak to staff, including the younger employees.

Of particular interest was Somerset Bridge's approach to talent acquisition and development. Minister Feetham delved into discussions about the company's initiatives aimed at attracting and nurturing local talent across all levels. Notably, the company boasts a progressive six-month entry- level training program, welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds and skill sets. Their commitment to empowering younger individuals to thrive in the insurance industry resonated profoundly with Minister Feetham's own vision for fostering local talent.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Minister Feetham remarked: "I've consistently championed creating opportunities within Gibraltar's financial services sector, especially for our youth. Somerset Bridge’s commitment in this area is commendable. For example, their new 4 open vacancies present a fantastic avenue for aspiring professionals seeking a flourishing career in the vibrant and leading insurance industry in Gibraltar. I have also taken this opportunity to highlight my recent initiative, the Connect Hub team in my Ministry, who support financial and gaming firms in navigating their service provision relationship with HM Government of Gibraltar.”