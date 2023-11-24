RGP ‘Whistleblowers’ Call For Independent Inquiry

Written by YGTV Team on 24 November 2023 .

A group of current, retired and former members of the Royal Gibraltar Police who have made ‘whistleblower’ statements concerning alleged criminal offences and alleged misconduct concerning the force’s current senior management and culture have written to the Governor requesting an “independent inquiry/criminal investigation” by a UK Home Office force.

The letter claims that whistleblower disclosures concern “the severest types of police corruption, criminality and public harm” adding that, at present, there are over 20 whistleblowers.

The letter alleges that eight of these have been arrested "as a result of their disclosures” and a further five have been interdicted.

No charges have yet been brought against any of these officers with the letter claiming that whistleblowers “have had their homes and person searched" and had property and mobile phones “seized illegally” and examined for “reasons unrelated to their arrests.”

The whistleblowers allege that these arrests are being conducted “arbitrary [sic] and as a means to silence, intimidate and punish whistleblowers for speaking out.”

The letter further argues that there has been “no meaningful or independent investigation of these disclosures” adding that Mr McVea (the Senior Investigating Officer appointed by the Royal Gibraltar Police who was the former Chief Superintendent of the Police Service Northern Ireland) is “wholly unsuitable to handle such investigations" as he is a sworn in RGP officer whose authority “derives directly from the same establishment.”

The authors of the letter appeal directly to the Governor Sir David Steele: “The disclosures made by these brave individuals disclose systemic issues within our law enforcement agency, have done so at a great personal risk to themselves and their families. As concerned citizens, we strongly believe that it is crucial to address these allegations promptly and ensure a fair and transparent investigation. Therefore, we respectfully request that you initiate an independent inquiry/ independent criminal investigation by an external Home Office Force, into these whistleblower disclosures.”

The group says that establishing an independent inquiry/ criminal investigation will ensure that the disclosures “are conducted impartially, free from any potential conflicts of interest or undue influence” thereby “restoring public trust in our police force.” The letter also cites the duties of the Governor under the ‘Gibraltar Constitution Order 2006’ to ensure that the police force is in ‘good and lawful order’, also urging Sir David to ensure the “protection and support” of the whistleblowers who have come forward with their disclosures.

They add: “Whistleblowers play a vital role in uncovering wrongdoing and promoting accountability. It is crucial that they are shielded from any form of retaliation and provided with the necessary protection to continue their cooperation with the inquiry, knowing that their safety and well-being are prioritized.” "We trust that you understand our reasoning for opting to release this letter in the public domain. This is to ensure that no further harm is conducted towards the whistleblowers. We also believe that the public has a right to know of any matters that may cause them harm.”

The letter is signed by “Whistleblowers of the Royal Gibraltar Police supported by the Former Chairman and Secretary of the Gibraltar Police Federation”