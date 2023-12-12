Together Gibraltar Encourages Public Engagement On Voting Age Consultation

Written by YGTV Team on 12 December 2023 .

Together Gibraltar have issued a statement encouraging members of the public to respond to the government’s consultation paper on lowering the voting age.

A statement from TG follows below:

The party has been engaging with its members to prepare a formal submission but believes that the general public have not been given enough guidance to get their thoughts across in the short-time span that has been set.

As a result, the party has invited members of the public to check out their survey with guided questions on specific aspects of the proposed change. Those interested can choose to have their views included in TG’s formal submission or use these questions to help write up their own submission.

A link to the survey can be found on Together Gibraltar’s website and social media.





